Support
NH News

President Biden Nominates Samantha Elliot For N.H. Federal Judge Seat in N.H.

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published September 30, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT
Samantha Elliot has been nominated by President Biden to serve as a federal judge in New Hampshire.

President Joe Biden nominated Concord-based lawyer Samantha Elliot to serve as a federal court judge.

Elliot is a partner at Gallagher, Callahan and Gartrell, where she served as president of the firm from 2015 to 2020.

She was also a founding board member of 603 Legal Aid, according to a press release from the White House. 603 Legal Aid provides pro bono legal services to low-income residents.

In a joint statement, New Hampshire Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan said Elliot has the credentials and a “demonstrated commitment” to justice.

“Samantha Elliott is eminently qualified to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire. She brings extensive experience representing Granite Staters, and she is poised to take on the distinct honor of serving on the federal bench,” the senators said.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Elliot would fill the seat left by Judge Paul Barbadoro. Landya McCafferty and Joseph Laplante are New Hampshire’s two other active full-time federal judges.

