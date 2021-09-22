The Big Question: What Are You Doing To Fight Climate Change?

We want to hear from you about the big (and small) questions that shape our lives. Then, we want to put you on the air. Each month, we’ll ask a new question, collect your recorded responses, and air some of them on All Things Considered with host Peter Biello.

As the effects of climate change become ever-present in our lives, we want to hear how you're dealing with it in your personal life. Maybe you recycle often. Maybe you've converted to a hybrid vehicle. Maybe you take your concerns to the ballot box. Let us know.

This month’s question is: What are you doing to fight climate change?

Here’s how to send us your thoughts:



Download the NHPR app by searching “NHPR” on the Apple App Store for iPhones or iPads, or the Google Play Store for Androids.

for iPhones or iPads, or the for Androids. Open the app and go to the menu using the button with three lines in the top left corner.

Select “Talk to Us.”

Press the microphone button, and talk away!

Click the blue “SEND” button to draft an email

Send your voice straight to our inboxes.

Things to remember:

