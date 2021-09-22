© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

The Big Question: What Are You Doing To Fight Climate Change?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Julia Furukawa,
Peter Biello
Published September 22, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT
A man and woman hold a sign reading "Grandparents here to save forest lake for generations to come."
Mara Hoplamazian
/
New Hampshire Public Radio
Two people hold a sign protesting the potential development of a new landfill in Dalton, New Hampshire.

We want to hear from you about the big (and small) questions that shape our lives. Then, we want to put you on the air. Each month, we’ll ask a new question, collect your recorded responses, and air some of them on All Things Considered with host Peter Biello.

As the effects of climate change become ever-present in our lives, we want to hear how you're dealing with it in your personal life. Maybe you recycle often. Maybe you've converted to a hybrid vehicle. Maybe you take your concerns to the ballot box. Let us know.

This month’s question is: What are you doing to fight climate change?

Here’s how to send us your thoughts:

  • Download the NHPR app by searching “NHPR” on the Apple App Store for iPhones or iPads, or the Google Play Store for Androids.
  • Open the app and go to the menu using the button with three lines in the top left corner.
  • Select “Talk to Us.”
  • Press the microphone button, and talk away!
  • Click the blue “SEND” button to draft an email
  • Send your voice straight to our inboxes.
Steps to take in the NHPR app to submit an answer for The Big Question

Things to remember:

  • Start with your first name and the town or city where you live
  • Limit your voice memo to 1 minute

NH NewsThe Big QuestionClimate Change
