Visibles: After Crossing The Border, Bertha Mejía Finally Met Her Mom

We start our second season with Bertha Mejía, a community health worker in Manchester. When she came to the U.S., she lived through what thousands of other undocumented kids from Central America still experience: crossing the border, walking.

“I don’t remember being scared. I was mostly curious. I saw this as an adventure, one where I didn’t understand the risks,” Bertha said.

Encuentra el cuento de Bertha Mejía en español aquí.

Hear more of her story in the video below.

