NH News
Visibles_TitleCard_wLogos_Eng.png
Visibles: Stories From Our Community

Visibles: After Crossing The Border, Bertha Mejía Finally Met Her Mom

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published September 21, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT
Bertha Mejia

We start our second season with Bertha Mejía, a community health worker in Manchester. When she came to the U.S., she lived through what thousands of other undocumented kids from Central America still experience: crossing the border, walking.

“I don’t remember being scared. I was mostly curious. I saw this as an adventure, one where I didn’t understand the risks,” Bertha said.

Encuentra el cuento de Bertha Mejía en español aquí.

Hear more of her story in the video below.

To get news and stories about New Hampshire in Spanish directly to your phone, sign up for our WhatsApp bulletin here.
NH NewsLatinoLatinosImmigration
Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Gabriela Lozada is a Report for America corps member. Her focus is on Latinx community with original reporting done in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?.
