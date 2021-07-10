© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

New Hampshire Housing & Real Estate

Housing Council's Goal: 13,500 More N.H. Housing Units By 2024

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 10, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT
A council tasked with addressing broad issues around housing affordability and stability in New Hampshire seeks to increase housing availability by 13,500 units by 2024.

[The Housing Crunch Has Hit N.H. Hard. Three Stories Show Just How Bad Things Are]

The plan was released by the Council on Housing Stability on Friday.

It includes a three-year framework to specifically address homelessness across the state, with emphasis on the need for an increase in inventory of affordable housing.

Recommendations include promoting new housing development; reducing barriers to affordable housing; and using a data-driven approach to understand regional needs.

