Housing Council's Goal: 13,500 More N.H. Housing Units By 2024

A council tasked with addressing broad issues around housing affordability and stability in New Hampshire seeks to increase housing availability by 13,500 units by 2024.

The plan was released by the Council on Housing Stability on Friday.

It includes a three-year framework to specifically address homelessness across the state, with emphasis on the need for an increase in inventory of affordable housing.

Recommendations include promoting new housing development; reducing barriers to affordable housing; and using a data-driven approach to understand regional needs.