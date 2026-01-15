Grand jury brings additional charges in Nashua country club shooting

A Hillsborough County grand jury has returned more indictments, including first-degree murder charges, against the man accused of opening fire inside a Nashua country club last September.

Authorities allege that Hunter Nadeau, who was 23 years old at the time, entered the Sky Meadow Country Club and began shooting. Robert DeCesare , who was dining with his family inside the facility’s restaurant, was killed. Two other people were also shot.

Nadeau was originally charged with second-degree murder in the case, but a Hillsborough County grand jury filed heightened charges this week. First-degree murder convictions carry life sentences without the possibility of parole in New Hampshire.

Courtesy of DeCesare Family Robert DeCesare was killed inside the Sky Meadow Country Club on Sept. 20, 2025.

Nadeau is also facing two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault. He will be arraigned Feb. 6.

While no motive has been released, Nadeau was a former employee at Sky Meadow Country Club.

According to authorities, patrons inside the country club’s restaurant helped intercept Nadeau before he was able to fire additional gunshots. He then fled and was taken into custody in a nearby neighborhood approximately 30 minutes later. Nashua police, along with New Hampshire and Massachusetts state troopers, were involved in the search.

At least one witness said that Nadeau yelled a number of remarks during the shooting, including “Free Palestine.” But New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella has said the shooting does not appear to have been motivated by hate. Formella said the shooter may have been trying “to create chaos” by yelling that and other statements during the incident.