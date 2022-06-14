© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local and independent journalism by making a gift to NHPR today.
New England News

Golden State Warriors win Game 5 of NBA Finals — putting Boston Celtics on the brink

Published June 14, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics Monday night 104-94 to take a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics had a clear strategy to stop the Warrior’s sharpshooting Steph Curry. Well, he went 0 for 9 on three-point shots. But the other Warriors made them pay — and they found their star in Andrew Wiggins, who scored 26 points.

The Warriors hope to win the series on Thursday night, as the Celtics hope to win at home, forcing a decisive Game 7.

Host Robin Young speaks with Jerry Brewer, sports columnist for the Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

New England News BostonSports

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.