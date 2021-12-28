© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make your tax-deductible year-end gift to NHPR today!
New England News

Scientists develop wristband sensor to track opioid use and cravings

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Karen Brown
Published December 28, 2021 at 6:16 AM EST
A photo of a person with a smart watch on their wrist. Their finger touches the top of the device. The device reads: "1 sec. It helps to rest your arms on a table or your legs"
New England Public Media
/
UMass Amherst
Example of a smart sensor to detect opioid use.

UMass Amherst scientists have helped develop a wearable sensor they say can tell whether someone is taking opioid drugs — or even craving them.

Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter (it's free!) today.

The research team, which includes scientists from Syracuse University and State University of New York (SUNY), created a wristband that measures things like skin temperature, sweat and heartbeat to determine whether the user has just taken an opioid — or whether they really want to.

UMass computer scientist Tauhidur Rahman said the device could monitor whether someone using prescription opioids for pain is taking too much and becoming addicted.

Rahman said the second function, which measures cravings, would be paired with a mindfulness app that encourages breathing exercises.

"The idea is that, even if we know that I'm craving certain substances, what to do about it, right?" said Rahman. "Because either I could manage my emotion or my craving, or I could give in and consume it."

At this point, Rahman said, the researchers have developed a prototype of the sensor. With a new million-dollar grant from the National Science Foundation, they hope to evaluate how well the sensor reduces addiction and get it on the market in about five years.

This story was first published by New England Public Media.

Tags

New England NewsOpioids
Karen Brown
Karen is a radio and print journalist who focuses on health care, mental health, children’s issues, and other topics about the human condition. She has been a full-time radio reporter since for New England Public Radio since 1998. Her pieces have won a number of national awards, including the National Edward R. Murrow Award, Public Radio News Directors, Inc. (PRNDI) Award, and the Erikson Prize for Mental Health Reporting for her body of work on mental illness.
See stories by Karen Brown