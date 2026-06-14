The U.S. and Iran announce a deal to end the war

Updated June 14, 2026 at 9:12 PM EDT

President Trump, Iran and Pakistani mediators all say a deal has been reached to end the war between the U.S. and Iran.

Trump announced the agreement on social media on Sunday.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!" Trump wrote, announcing also that the U.S. would lift its naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

"Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan, who had played a key mediating role in the negotiations, confirmed the deal, saying: "Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."

Sharif said an official signing ceremony will take place on Friday in Switzerland, which was confirmed by Trump in a second Truth Social post Sunday evening.

Iran's deputy foreign minister seemed to confirm the deal on Tehran's part. Quoted by Iranian state media in a post on Telegram, Kazem Gharibabadi signaled Iran sees this deal as a victory.

Iran has effectively controlled the Strait of Hormuz since shortly after the war began three and a half months ago, virtually shutting down the vital passage for much of the world's oil and gas. The U.S. blockaded Iranian ports in response.

The U.S. says Iran has laid mines in the strait. Trump said on Sunday that the strait will be opened for mine removal after the deal is signed on Friday.

Iran had made an end to fighting between Israel and Lebanon a condition for a deal with the U.S. Trump condemned a deadly strike carried out by Israel in Lebanon on Sunday morning. Israel has said it is targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon, a militia backed by Iran.

There has been no immediate reaction from Israel, which is not a party to the U.S.-Iran agreement.

But leaders in the Middle East and Europe praised the deal.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who helped mediate the deal alongside Pakistan, praised the breakthrough. He thanked Pakistan, urging "positive and constructive" negotiations ahead.

European leaders from the U.K., France, Germany and Italy also welcomed the deal, calling for swift implementation. They also called for the urgent reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and reaffirmed support for Lebanon's sovereignty and stability.

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking in a video on Instagram as G7 leaders prepare to meet in Evian, said talks would focus on the long-term reopening of Hormuz and the wider diplomatic opportunity created by the agreement.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called the deal a "critical step," with his spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric saying he hopes parties will build on the momentum and "redouble their efforts towards a final resolution of the conflict."

Statements from Trump on Sunday did not reference the question of Iran's nuclear program.

On Saturday, Trump had said that a deal would result in the elimination of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile that could be used in a nuclear weapon.

European leaders said on Sunday that Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon, and said sanctions relief must be tied to verifiable nuclear steps.

Copyright 2026 NPR