Watch Live: Jimmy Carter's funeral services begin at the U.S. Capitol

Updated January 07, 2025 at 17:08 PM ET

Members of Congress, the Supreme Court and other dignitaries are paying their respects to the late President Jimmy Carter during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon.

Carter, who died Dec. 29 at age 100, was transported to the Capitol by a horse-drawn cassion after arriving from Atlanta.

Vice President Harris, Senate Majority Leader John Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson are set to deliver eulogies and lay wreaths.

The service will also include an invocation from Chaplain of the Senate Barry Black, and a benediction from the Chaplain of the House of Representatives, Margaret Kibben.

While Carter's four-plus decades out of office were marked by humanitarian efforts around election monitoring and tackling global public health issues, his time in Washington was marked by a tumultuous economy and international conflict, and this left him unpopular with an American public distrustful of the federal government.

Watch the funeral events and NPR's live special coverage below:

State funeral events

Carter's remains were lying in repose at the Carter Presidential Center ahead of three days of state funeral rites in D.C.

On Tuesday morning, the casket carrying the 39th president left the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta, where thousands of mourners paid their respects over the weekend. It traveled to Dobbins Air Reserve Base before boarding Special Air Mission 39 to Joint Base Andrews.

Carter's casket left Joint Base Andrews Tuesday afternoon and traveled to the U.S. Navy Memorial, paying tribute to his time in the service as a lieutenant who worked on nuclear submarines.

Members of the Carter family walked behind the horse-drawn cassion as it proceeded to the Capitol. Carter's grandchildren served as honorary pallbearers.

Tyrone Turner / WAMU / WAMU The casket of former President Jimmy Carter seen transferred from a hearse to a horse-drawn caisson to be moved down Pennsylvania Ave towards the Capitol where he will lie in state.

Some members of the public could be seen braving the wintry weather in Washington to pay their respects to the president along the route.

The funeral procession was designed to mirror the 39th president's inaugural parade, where Carter and his family walked from the Capitol to the White House on Jan. 20, 1977.

Members of the public are invited to pay their respects from 6 p.m. until midnight Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday, when Carter's remains will travel from the Capitol to Washington National Cathedral for his National Funeral Service.

