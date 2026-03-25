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National Mall is propaganda battlefield for Trump and his critics

NPR | By Frank Langfitt
Published March 25, 2026 at 5:21 PM EDT

Banners bearing the face of President Trump vie with satiric statues and protest posters in a propaganda battle playing out in and around the National Mall.

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Frank Langfitt
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.
See stories by Frank Langfitt
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