Listen/Watch: President Trump’s 2025 address to Congress

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published March 3, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
The U.S. Capitol building in April 2024. Zoey Knox photo / NHPR
President Donald Trump will address a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 4 laying out his vision for his administration and the United States.

Join NHPR and NPR for live special coverage beginning at 9 p.m. Listen on your radio, through NHPR's mobile app, or by asking your smart speaker to play NHPR.

The speech comes as his administration works to overhaul the federal government, curb illegal immigration, and drastically redefine the United State's role on the global stage.

NPR's coverage will be hosted by Ari Shapiro. Also joining Tuesday's live special coverage is NPR Senior Political Editor & Correspondent Domenico Montanaro, White House Correspondent Asma Khalid, Congressional Correspondent Dierdre Walsh as well as others from the NPR Politics team.

Tags
Politics Donald Trump
