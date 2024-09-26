© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
***We've shortened our fall drive, but your support is still crucial in helping strengthen communities through local journalism.***
Program Alerts
Updates about new and special programming and changes to NHPR's program schedule.

NHPR to air CBS News Vice Presidential Debate Simulcast Oct. 1 at 9 p.m.

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published September 26, 2024 at 9:04 AM EDT
Left: Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a campaign rally on August 6 in Philadelphia. Right: Republican Vice Presidential Candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, delivers remarks during a campaign rally on August 6 in Philadelphia.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Drew Hallowell/Getty Images
Left: Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a campaign rally on August 6 in Philadelphia. Right: Republican Vice Presidential Candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, delivers remarks during a campaign rally on August 6 in Philadelphia.

Tune in Tuesday, Oct. 1 beginning at 9 p.m. for live special coverage of the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate Simulcast on your radio, online, or with the NHPR app.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Senator JD Vance will take the stage in New York for the first and only vice Presidential debate of this election season. Join NPR and NHPR for live special coverage of the debate, followed by analysis.

The Vice Presidential debate is scheduled to take place at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City, and will delve into pressing issues, including the economy, healthcare, education, and national security. This debate is expected to run for 90 minutes.

NPR's Asma Khalid will host this coverage, with reporting and analysis from NPR White House Correspondent Tamara Keith, Political Correspondent Susan Davis and Political Reporter Stephen Fowler.

NPR will also offer live streaming video featuring Asma Khalid and guests before the start of the debate and for analysis afterwards.

The Primarily Politics newsletter: From the ballot box to your inbox!

* indicates required
Tags
Latest From NHPR Elections 2024
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.