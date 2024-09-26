NHPR to air CBS News Vice Presidential Debate Simulcast Oct. 1 at 9 p.m.

Tune in Tuesday, Oct. 1 beginning at 9 p.m. for live special coverage of the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate Simulcast on your radio, online, or with the NHPR app.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Senator JD Vance will take the stage in New York for the first and only vice Presidential debate of this election season. Join NPR and NHPR for live special coverage of the debate, followed by analysis.

The Vice Presidential debate is scheduled to take place at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City, and will delve into pressing issues, including the economy, healthcare, education, and national security. This debate is expected to run for 90 minutes.

NPR's Asma Khalid will host this coverage, with reporting and analysis from NPR White House Correspondent Tamara Keith, Political Correspondent Susan Davis and Political Reporter Stephen Fowler.

NPR will also offer live streaming video featuring Asma Khalid and guests before the start of the debate and for analysis afterwards.