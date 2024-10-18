© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚗 🚗 🚗 Donate your old vehicle to NHPR and support local, independent journalism. It's easy and free!
Environment
Something Wild

Something Wild: Exploring the Great Bay Discovery Center boardwalk

By Chris Martin,
Dave AndersonJessica Hunt
Published October 18, 2024 at 8:02 AM EDT
A group walks on a boardwalk through an estuary.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR

As we continue our series exploring thoughtfully designed hiking trails that allow people of varying ability to access our state's natural beauty, Something Wild is at the Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in Greenland, N.H.

NH Audubon’s Chris Martin, co-host of Something Wild, was eager to visit this ecosystem. “It's different than the other ones we've seen recently - it goes across a salt marsh.”

Our guide is Kelle Loughlin, director at the great Bay Discovery Center.

Great Bay is one of the largest estuaries on the Atlantic Coast, covering 6,000 acres. An estuary is a tidal inlet where fresh water from rivers mingles with salt water from the sea.

Several rivers, including the Lamprey, Squamscott, and Winnicut, flow into Great Bay and mix with tidal waters from the Atlantic Ocean.

Often called New Hampshire’s “hidden coast,” Great Bay is one of the most recessed estuaries in the U.S. Saltwater travels 10 to 15 miles through the Piscataqua River before reaching the bay.

Great Bay comprises five major habitats: salt marsh, mudflats, eelgrass, rocky shore and open water. Loughlin says at low tide, there's over 2,000 feet of mudflats

The brackish water makes demands of the plants that grow along the shore. “If you put a geranium in an estuary, it's going to die instantly,” says Loughlin. ”It's going to absorb salt. But the plants that live along the edge of an estuary, like the spartina, cordgrass, have the ability to exude salt. They do a sort of reverse osmosis.”

A view of Great Bay and the boardwalk.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR

We start our tour at the Great Bay Discovery Center visitors center. The trail winds through the gardens in a series of switchbacks to the lower elevation and through the forest adjacent to the bay. The trail eventually loops over the salt marsh, thanks to a 1,700-foot boardwalk.

“This is what we call our zigzag trail, which is a wonderful, accessible trail,” says Loughlin. “ And over the last year, we created this sensory garden. And in the spring, all of these grow blue flowers, so you can see what looks to be a sweeping wave of water in blue flowers.”

The trail ends at a large heron sculpture that appears to fly out to the estuary. At the stone wall at the end of the zigzag, fragrant plants are at a level that makes it easy to enjoy the fragrance if you’re in a wheelchair.

Before we enter the woods, we hear wild turkey calls. “That's our [school] children that are practicing turkey calls. They're pretty good at it!” says Loughlin.

As we follow a trail through the woods called the “Trail of the Arrowhead,” Loughlin explains how the Great Bay Discovery Center engages the approximately 5,000 students who visit during the school year.

“We are bringing students along a journey that was traveled by the Abenaki,” she says. “They get to visit a model wigwam, they learn about turkeys, they get to try turkey jerky, they get to try salmon. They learn about the use of decoys. So it's a kind of a journey back in time.”

“I know that this captures the imagination of kids, because it's not just a story that they're hearing,” says Something Wild co-host Dave Anderson of the Forest Society, as we stop at a replica of a smoker for a tidbit of smoked salmon.

“It can really capture kids' imaginations, to look at a fox pelt or a coyote pelt and sit inside of a wigwam. It's see, hear, smell, touch. And now taste - all five senses.”

A man looks through binoculars.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
Chris Martin

The boardwalk has viewing platforms for wildlife and bird watching. You might see one of the many creatures that live in the area, such as mink or otter.

The estuary is part of the North Atlantic flyway for migrating birds, and home to wintering bald eagles. “There are migrating warblers and raptors,” says Loughlin. “It is a really incredible place to see all of those birds, and you can do that in a wheelchair.”

Listen as Something Wild explores the Nature Conservancy’s Manchester Cedar Swamp and the NH Audubon All Persons Trail in this series about sustainable trails expanding access to New Hampshire’s great outdoors.

Something Wild is a partnership of the Forest Society, NH Audubon and NHPR.

Tags
Something Wild Great BayNature
Chris Martin
Chris Martin has worked for New Hampshire Audubon for close to 35 years as a Conservation Biologist, specializing in birds of prey like Bald Eagles, Peregrine Falcons, and Northern Harriers.
See stories by Chris Martin
Dave Anderson
Naturalist Dave Anderson is Senior Director of Education for The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, where he has worked for over 30 years. He is responsible for the design and delivery of conservation-related outreach education programs including field trips, tours and presentations to Forest Society members, conservation partners, and the general public.
See stories by Dave Anderson
Jessica Hunt
In addition to hosting Weekend Edition (and occasionally Morning Edition or other programs), Jessica produces Something Wild and Check This Out.
See stories by Jessica Hunt
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.