Something Wild's 25th Anniversary Celebration Kick-Off!

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Emily Quirk,
Zoë Kay
Published July 17, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT
Sara Plourde
/
The Something Wild team explores Mount Washington on June 30, 2023
The Something Wild team explores Mount Washington on June 30, 2023

Join Dave Anderson, Chris Martin, and members of the Something Wild team past and present at the McLane Audubon Center in Concord, NH on August 17 starting at 5:30 P.M., for an afternoon of celebration. You can expect to frolic through the brand new pollinator gardens, learn more about the on-site raptors, and enjoy activities throughout the center. We will have two different scavenger hunts, lawn games, a special blend of pollinator seeds for you to bring home for your own yard, and a food truck on site! This is a family-friendly event with wheelchair and stroller accessible trails.

Click here to learn more and register for this event!

Something Wild has been exploring the wonder of the landscape that surrounds us in New Hampshire for 25 years! From the many birds that call our state home, to the trees around New Hampshire that have been granted "Big Tree" status, to stone walls that punctuate the state, we explain the behavior and science behind what we see and hear (and might take for granted) in our backyards.

