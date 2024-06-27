© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

By Degrees: Covering Climate Change

Watch/listen: 2024 By Degrees Climate Summit & Rising Tide of Solutions-Based Journalism

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published June 27, 2024 at 6:32 AM EDT
NHPR's Rick Ganley speaks with Abagale Giles of Vermont Public and Paula Moura formerly of WBUR and National Geographic
Jessica Anne Arnold
/
NHPR
NHPR's Rick Ganley speaks with Abagael Giles of Vermont Public and Paula Moura formerly of WBUR and National Geographic

This special broadcast airs Thursday, June 27 at 1 p.m.

Its rebroadcast, originally scheduled for 9 p.m. later in the day, is now canceled. In its place NHPR will broadcast the CNN Presidential Debate between President Biden and former President Donald Trump.

NHPR’s By Degrees reporting project was created in order to tell stories of local people grappling with the challenges of our changing world, and exploring possible solutions.

In this second panel from the 2024 By Degrees Climate Summit, climate journalists from around New England discuss the role solutions-based journalism can play in affecting community action and accountability.

NHPR's Rick Ganley moderated a discussion between:

Over the course of the summit, we heard from pioneering journalists, environmental activists, and industry leaders. They shared their insights, strategies, and success stories — demonstrating that through collaboration, and know-how — we can make a significant difference for our New England communities.
