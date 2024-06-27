Watch/listen: 2024 By Degrees Climate Summit & Rising Tide of Solutions-Based Journalism

This special broadcast airs Thursday, June 27 at 1 p.m.

Its rebroadcast, originally scheduled for 9 p.m. later in the day, is now canceled. In its place NHPR will broadcast the CNN Presidential Debate between President Biden and former President Donald Trump.

NHPR’s By Degrees reporting project was created in order to tell stories of local people grappling with the challenges of our changing world, and exploring possible solutions.

In this second panel from the 2024 By Degrees Climate Summit, climate journalists from around New England discuss the role solutions-based journalism can play in affecting community action and accountability.

NHPR's Rick Ganley moderated a discussion between:



Mara Hoplamazian , Climate desk reporter for New Hampshire Public Radio

Climate desk reporter for New Hampshire Public Radio Neela Banerjee, NPR's Chief Climate Editor

Paula Moura , Freelance journalist formerly of WBUR Boston & National Geographic

Freelance journalist formerly of WBUR Boston & National Geographic Abagael Giles, Climate desk reporter for Vermont Public

Over the course of the summit, we heard from pioneering journalists, environmental activists, and industry leaders. They shared their insights, strategies, and success stories — demonstrating that through collaboration, and know-how — we can make a significant difference for our New England communities.

