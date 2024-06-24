© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

2024 By Degrees Climate Summit panels to air June 26 & June 27

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Emily Quirk
Published June 24, 2024 at 9:09 AM EDT
From left to right: Climate reporters Paula Moura (WBUR/National Geographic), Mara Hoplamazian (NHPR), Neela Banerjee (NPR)
Jessica Anne Arnold
Human activity is warming the planet. This change is already reshaping how we live and interact with our environment in New Hampshire, across New England and beyond.

The By Degrees Climate Summit is an annual gathering of pioneering journalists, regional environmental activists, and industry leaders—all dedicated to advancing climate solutions by sharing their insights, strategies, and success stories.

This year's summit offered two interactive panel discussions, and both will broadcast on NHPR. Tune in to the following special programming on-air, online, or with the NHPR app.

NHPR will air two one-hour broadcasts of the 2024 By Degrees Climate Summit Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27. Each panel will air at 1 p.m. and again at 9 p.m.

Panel #1 - How Local Communities are Planning for the Future
Wednesday, June 26 at 1 p.m. and again at 9 p.m.

Strong storms and flooding in 2023 brought millions of dollars’ worth of damages and personal losses to people across New England. As towns and cities rebuild and plan for the future, it's imperative to undertake those efforts together. What can we learn from this moment as we mitigate damage and adapt to an already changing climate? This first panel features change-makers from across the region who are actively affecting positive change in our communities.

  • Kari White, Director of Community Health Equity, Northern Counties Health Care, VT
  • Claudia Diezmartinez Peregrina, Policy Fellow, City of Boston's Environmental Department
  • Briana O'Brien, Conservation Coordinator, Town of Hampton, NH

Panel #2 - Rising Tide of Solutions Based Climate Reporting
Thursday, June 27 at 1 p.m. and again at 9 p.m.

Join climate journalists from around the region for a discussion on the role solutions-based journalism can play in affecting community action and accountability.

Emily Quirk
