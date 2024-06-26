© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Watch/listen: NHPR to air CNN Presidential Debate Thursday, June 27 at 9 p.m.

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published June 26, 2024 at 1:30 PM EDT
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Patrick Semansky/AP
/
AP
The first debate of 2024 between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will be held June 27 in Atlanta and be broadcast by CNN. This photo shows a Biden-Trump debate from 2020.

The first debate of 2024 between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will be held Thursday in Atlanta.

NPR and NHPR believe Presidential debates are a matter of public interest and should be made freely available to all Americans as part of the election process in a healthy democracy.

Tune in Thursday, June 27 beginning at 9 p.m. for live special coverage of the CNN Presidential Debate on your radio, online, or with the NHPR app.

This debate is expected to run for 90 minutes.

NPR will also offer robust coverage and analysis of the debate after it airs, across our broadcast programs, newscasts, and digital platforms.

