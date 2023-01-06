NH News Recap: Gov. Sununu enters his fourth term and the 2023 legislative session begins

Gov. Sununu gave his inaugural address on Thursday beginning his fourth term as New Hampshire governor, and state lawmakers met for the first time in 2023. Now that the State House is almost evenly divided along party lines, what can the governor and lawmakers accomplish in the new year?

We talk about those stories and more in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Josh Rogers, NHPR

Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

