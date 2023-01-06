© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: Gov. Sununu enters his fourth term and the 2023 legislative session begins

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published January 6, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST
Gov. Chris Sununu takes his inaugural oath.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
NH Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald administers the oath of office for Gov. Chris Sununu at the start of his fourth term in office.

Gov. Sununu gave his inaugural address on Thursday beginning his fourth term as New Hampshire governor, and state lawmakers met for the first time in 2023. Now that the State House is almost evenly divided along party lines, what can the governor and lawmakers accomplish in the new year?

We talk about those stories and more in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Latest From NHPR N.H. News RecapChris SununuNH LegislatureNH Politics
