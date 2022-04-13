© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Feds boost New England fishing monitoring coverage to 100%

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 13, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT
Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Maine: Fishing boat on the horizon off New Hampshire (NHPR photo)
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government has approved a proposal to increase at-sea monitoring of some commercial fishing trips to 100%.

At-sea monitors are workers who collect data on board commercial fishing boats to help inform regulations and management of species.

A regional administrator with the National Marine Fisheries Service said the government approved the new, higher percentage of trip cover on Tuesday.

The rules apply to valuable species that are harvested in the Northeast such as cod, haddock and flounder.

The new rules will replace the old process of calculating a target for the level of monitoring coverage every year.

Fishing
Associated Press
