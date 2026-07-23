What you can expect from NHPR in the age of AI: A letter from our President and CEO

The growing use of artificial intelligence across American business and culture comes at a particularly challenging moment for the media industry. Overall, trust in news organizations (especially at the national level) is scraping new lows, while financial pressures are driving the demand for operating efficiencies to new highs.

AI – and particularly generative AI (GAI), a type of machine learning that creates original content like text, images, code, or audio - poses perils on both scores. And it offers opportunities, as well. What’s certain is that if local news organizations like NHPR want to retain their relatively higher level of trust, we will need to move carefully through the thicket of issues that GAI brings to the forefront.

That’s why a team here has spent more than a year deepening NHPR’s understanding of the AI waterfront and developing guidelines for how and when we’ll deploy these emerging tools in our work. In fact, our AI Task Force is continuing to refine draft guidelines, based on feedback offered by our staff. And even when we declare those completed, I fully expect them to evolve as the technology and its capacity change.

What we have affirmed, though, is a set of values and principles that seem more timeless. We're sharing them with you - the people who rely on NHPR for trustworthy news and information, an honest marketplace of ideas, a source of entertainment, and a healthy environment for sponsorship – because we’ve arrived at them in the spirit of public service.

Fundamentally, our aim is to always create content, products, and communications that serve our stakeholders in ways that create more value - for you and for NHPR’s future – than a machine or agent or GAI can on its own.

To that end, these are the values and principles we're applying to decisions about the use of AI at NHPR:



Transparency , both internal and external: As we use AI in our journalism, we will document and describe the tools and mechanisms with specificity.

, both internal and external: As we use AI in our journalism, we will document and describe the tools and mechanisms with specificity. Accuracy and human verification : All information generated by AI - whether for internal use or public consumption - requires human review. Everything we publish will live up to our standards of verification. In all our work, it is increasingly important to be explicit about how we know facts are facts. This will be particularly important when using GAI.

: All information generated by AI - whether for internal use or public consumption - requires human review. Everything we publish will live up to our standards of verification. In all our work, it is increasingly important to be explicit about how we know facts are facts. This will be particularly important when using GAI. Audience service : Our work with AI will be guided by what will be useful to our audience as we serve you.

: Our work with AI will be guided by what will be useful to our audience as we serve you. Privacy and security : Our relationship with our community of listeners, readers, viewers, and supporters is rooted in trust and respect. We will protect our audience’s data in accordance with NHPR’s privacy policies, which forbid entering sensitive or identifying information about users, sources, or our own staff into any GAI tools.

: Our relationship with our community of listeners, readers, viewers, and supporters is rooted in trust and respect. We will protect our audience’s data in accordance with NHPR’s privacy policies, which forbid entering sensitive or identifying information about users, sources, or our own staff into any GAI tools. Exploration: With the four previous principles as our foundation, we will embrace exploration and experimentation. We will invest in training, so every staff member is knowledgeable about GAI tools. NHPR will continue to evaluate opportunities to leverage AI to increase public access to NHPR content and products, in line with public media’s objective of providing universal access.

As our AI task force – which includes people from across the organization, including reporters, editors, and representatives of the business and fundraising teams – advances its work, we’ll share more with you about our guidelines.

In the meantime, I’d welcome your feedback with me on the principles I’ve outlined here. You can reach me anytime at president@nhpr.org.