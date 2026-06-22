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NHPR’s 2025 Community Representation Report

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jim Schachter
Published June 22, 2026 at 12:51 PM EDT

At NHPR, we remain committed to creating a workplace where every staff member feels valued and respected, while ensuring that our journalism and cultural programming reflect the full diversity of New Hampshire communities. We understand that in an era of systemic change, providing trustworthy public-service journalism and a non-discriminatory workplace is the most powerful way we can serve as a trusted anchor for all of New Hampshire.

Our values are the foundation for that work: accountability, adaptability, diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging, integrity, resourcefulness, mutual respect, and teamwork.

Our 2025 Community Representation Report outlines our progress in embedding those values into our daily operations, journalism, and community engagement.

During the year, we focused on ensuring that our internal culture remained resilient and capable of supporting the long-term preservation of public media in New Hampshire while meeting the reality of federal funding cuts. This included the creation of a new strategic framework outlining our cultural priorities for the following three years:

  • Building a shared understanding of our values
  • Supporting staff growth and development
  • Building stronger connections across the organization
  • Nurturing connection and belonging within the New Hampshire community

We invite you to explore the full 2025 Community Representation Report. If it prompts questions or suggestions, please be in touch. I’m president@nhpr.org.
Inside NHPR
Jim Schachter
Jim Schachter is New Hampshire Public Radio’s president and chief executive officer, guiding the vision and strategy for the organization and leading a team of more than 60 staff advancing NHPR’s public service mission.
See stories by Jim Schachter

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