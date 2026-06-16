© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your sustaining gift today helps NHPR unlock $150,000!
Station News

NHPR journalists honored with eight awards

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published June 16, 2026 at 2:05 PM EDT
JB Nicholas fishing earlier this year along the Androscoggin River in Errol, NH.
Todd Bookman/NHPR
JB Nicholas fishing along the Androscoggin River in Errol, NH. Todd Bookman’s story about Nicholas’ lawsuit against the state won both a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award and a PMJA Award.

New Hampshire Public Radio is proud to announce that our reporting has been awarded eight 2026 journalism awards, for news stories and podcasts produced in 2025.

NHPR received six Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. The Murrow Awards are given annually for excellence in broadcast and digital journalism by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), and are among the most prestigious awards in our field.

Our newsroom competes in Region 10 in the small market radio category, and will automatically advance to the national competition in the categories below.

NHPR was awarded the following:

You can check out the full list of award winners, for all markets and regions, here.

NHPR was also awarded two PMJA Awards, presented annually by the Public Media Journalists Association. These awards, presented by our peers in public media, “[celebrate] the outstanding work of journalists who inform, engage, and empower communities through their dedication and skill.”

NHPR’s winning entries are as follows:

You can find the full list of award winners here.

"Our newsroom works every day to tell stories that help Granite Staters better understand their communities and their neighbors, and we're so proud to share these with a wider audience,” said NHPR News Director Dan Barrick.

Executive Producer Taylor Quimby, who leads the team behind Outside/In and Operation Night Cat, added “From tornado recovery, to poaching and pickleball, the breadth of these stories speaks to the diverse role public media plays in our lives, and the immense creativity with which NHPR's reporters and producers approach their journalism.”

Senior Reporter Todd Bookman’s work garnered four of the eight awards. "When a story gets recognized, it's a testament to the entire team: reporters, editors, web folks," said Bookman. "And also a reflection that this station will continue to make and break news."
Inside NHPR
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.