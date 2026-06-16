NHPR journalists honored with eight awards

New Hampshire Public Radio is proud to announce that our reporting has been awarded eight 2026 journalism awards, for news stories and podcasts produced in 2025.

NHPR received six Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. The Murrow Awards are given annually for excellence in broadcast and digital journalism by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), and are among the most prestigious awards in our field.

Our newsroom competes in Region 10 in the small market radio category, and will automatically advance to the national competition in the categories below.

NHPR was awarded the following:

You can check out the full list of award winners, for all markets and regions, here.

NHPR was also awarded two PMJA Awards, presented annually by the Public Media Journalists Association. These awards, presented by our peers in public media, “[celebrate] the outstanding work of journalists who inform, engage, and empower communities through their dedication and skill.”

NHPR’s winning entries are as follows:

You can find the full list of award winners here .

"Our newsroom works every day to tell stories that help Granite Staters better understand their communities and their neighbors, and we're so proud to share these with a wider audience,” said NHPR News Director Dan Barrick.

Executive Producer Taylor Quimby, who leads the team behind Outside/In and Operation Night Cat, added “From tornado recovery, to poaching and pickleball, the breadth of these stories speaks to the diverse role public media plays in our lives, and the immense creativity with which NHPR's reporters and producers approach their journalism.”

Senior Reporter Todd Bookman’s work garnered four of the eight awards. "When a story gets recognized, it's a testament to the entire team: reporters, editors, web folks," said Bookman. "And also a reflection that this station will continue to make and break news."