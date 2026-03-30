LISTEN: Supreme Court weighs future of birthright citizenship

On Wed., April 1, NPR and NHPR will provide live special coverage of the Supreme Court oral arguments in Trump v. Barbara beginning at 10 a.m..

The case centers on a legal challenge to President Trump’s executive order concerning birthright citizenship.

Listen on the stations of NHPR, through NHPR's mobile app, or listen live at NHPR.org.

NPR’s Washington correspondent Miles Parks will host the coverage; he’ll be joined on-air by NPR’s legal affairs correspondent, Nina Totenberg, Supreme Court and justice correspondent Carrie Johnson and senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro. The team will provide context and analysis on the legal arguments regarding the 14th Amendment and the scope of executive authority.