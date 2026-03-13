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You’re Invited: Join NHPR for our annual open houses!

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Emily Quirk
Published March 13, 2026 at 5:03 PM EDT
Sara Plourde/NHPR

Ever wondered how your favorite NHPR shows come together? This April, we’re opening our doors and inviting listeners inside. NHPR is excited to host a series of open houses for our listeners this April.

Photo by Allegra Boverman.
Allegra Boverman
Photo by Allegra Boverman.

These open houses are a chance for you to tour our beautiful Concord studio, chat with NHPR reporters and producers, and get a behind-the-scenes look at how some of your favorite programs are made. We’ll have snacks and beverages, plus plenty of time to mingle with fellow NHPR fans and listeners. You’ll even have the chance to record a quick testimonial or station ID — so you might hear your own voice on the air!

These events are free, but we do ask guests to register in advance.

Thursday, April 16 — 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Go behind the scenes with NHPR’s All Things Considered host Julia Furukawa and the producers who make the show every day. NHPR host and producer Patrick McNameeKing (Weekend Edition, Remembering Christa, Cosmically Curious, Live from Studio D) will also be on site, along with the amazing team from Something Wild. Register here.

Friday, April 18 — 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Go behind the scenes with NHPR’s Morning Edition host Rick Ganley and the team behind the show. Meet Senior Producer Mary McIntyre and the reporters who help make NHPR’s New Hampshire News Recap possible each and every Friday. Register here.

Location: NHPR Studios 2 Pillsbury Street, 6th Floor Concord, NH
Inside NHPR
Emily Quirk
Before becoming Program Director, Quirk served as NHPR's production manager. During that time she's voiced and crafted the 'sound of the station,' coordinated countless on-air fundraisers, produced segments for Give Back NH, Something Wild, New Hampshire Calling, and developed NHPR's own NHPR Music vertical with features such as Live from Studio D, and long-loved favorites like Holidays By Request.
See stories by Emily Quirk

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