You’re Invited: Join NHPR for our annual open houses!

Ever wondered how your favorite NHPR shows come together? This April, we’re opening our doors and inviting listeners inside. NHPR is excited to host a series of open houses for our listeners this April.

Allegra Boverman Photo by Allegra Boverman.

These open houses are a chance for you to tour our beautiful Concord studio, chat with NHPR reporters and producers, and get a behind-the-scenes look at how some of your favorite programs are made. We’ll have snacks and beverages, plus plenty of time to mingle with fellow NHPR fans and listeners. You’ll even have the chance to record a quick testimonial or station ID — so you might hear your own voice on the air!

These events are free, but we do ask guests to register in advance.

Thursday, April 16 — 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Go behind the scenes with NHPR’s All Things Considered host Julia Furukawa and the producers who make the show every day. NHPR host and producer Patrick McNameeKing (Weekend Edition, Remembering Christa, Cosmically Curious, Live from Studio D) will also be on site, along with the amazing team from Something Wild. Register here.

Friday, April 18 — 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Go behind the scenes with NHPR’s Morning Edition host Rick Ganley and the team behind the show. Meet Senior Producer Mary McIntyre and the reporters who help make NHPR’s New Hampshire News Recap possible each and every Friday. Register here.

Location: NHPR Studios 2 Pillsbury Street, 6th Floor Concord, NH

