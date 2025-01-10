© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

LISTEN/WATCH: NHPR & NPR to honor President Jimmy Carter on Jan. 7 & 9
Join NHPR at your favorite local ski spot this winter!

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoë Kay
Published January 10, 2025 at 11:57 AM EST

Hit those slopes! Subscribe to The Weekender to enter to win a pair of Indy Passes!

Explore the great outdoors with NHPR this winter! Our local hosts & reporters are heading to some of New Hampshire’s best-loved ski spots, and we want YOU to join us!

From Waterville Valley’s Freestyle Cup to the International Women’s Day celebration at Cannon Mountain, and the Backcountry Ski Festival at Ledge Brewing – we’re diving into the heart of our NH communities and sharing outdoor adventures, all while spotlighting our environmental and outdoor coverage.

Enter to Win Indy Passes! While you’re there, don’t miss your chance to win Indy Passes for you and a friend – allowing you to ski and ride at over 70 independent resorts nationwide. Learn more about Indy Pass here. We’ll be raffling off pairs of Indy Passes to anyone who signs up for the Weekender Newsletter!

For another entry into the raffle, meet us on the mountain! Come grab some NHPR swag, meet your favorite host, & snap a selfie at our booth! Share it on your social media, tag us, and use the hashtag #NHPROUTSIDE.

We can’t wait to see you there!

Taft Slalom ski slope at Cannon Mountain. Dan Tuohy photo.
Catch us at:

  • Backcountry Ski Festival, Apres Ski at Ledge Brewing – Feb 22, 2025, 4:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M.
Zoë Kay
Zoë Kay serves as the Community Engagement and Marketing Manager for the station. She is focused on working within and alongside the communities of New Hampshire to promote the mission of NHPR.
