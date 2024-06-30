NHPR Summer Series 2024: Furry. Scaly. Slimy. Winged.

It’s summer, a time when many of us cross paths with New Hampshire’s critters – on the trail, in a stream, or in our pantry, uninvited.

Find all of the stories that have aired so far, here!

Stay with NHPR over the next few weeks as our newsroom steps into New Hampshire’s wild kingdom– getting to know the animals of this state, big and small.

Tune in to hear this special summer series during Morning Edition from 5 a.m. - 10 a.m. & All Things Considered from 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. on NHPR and NHPR.org.