Authors on Main: Chris Bohjalian

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published February 12, 2024 at 3:52 PM EST

NHPR, in conjunction with Gibson’s Bookstore and the Capitol Center for the Arts, is pleased to welcome best-selling author Chris Bohjalian to the Bank of New Hampshire Stage for an evening of literary discussion of his new novel, The Princess of Las Vegas, as part of our author series, Authors on Main!

From the New York Times bestselling author of The Flight Attendant and The Lioness, a Princess Diana impersonator and her estranged sister find themselves drawn into a dangerous game of money and murder in this twisting tale of organized crime, cryptocurrency, and family secrets on the Las Vegas strip.

Bohjalian will be in conversation with NHPR’s Rick Ganley

A signing line follows the event. Tickets are available here. Tickets include one hardcover copy of The Princess of Las Vegas. 
