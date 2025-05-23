Seacoast LitFest: Open Books. Open Minds.

Celebrating 20 Years of Writers On A New England Stage!

An inspiring multi-day celebration, the Seacoast LitFest brings together bestselling authors, thought leaders, and curious readers for an unforgettable literary experience on New Hampshire’s Seacoast. From lively book chats and author talks to a vibrant book fair and community events, the festival invites audiences of all ages to connect. Presented by New Hampshire Public Radio and The Music Hall, two of the state’s leading voices for storytelling and culture.

And stay tuned - there are more exciting Seacoast LitFest announcements to come!

Join us for two unforgettable Writers On A New England Stage events to bookend the festival:

Jenny Slate with Lifeform

Sunday, Sep. 7 • 4pm • Historic Theater

Critically acclaimed actress, comedian, and New York Times bestselling author Jenny Slate is one of the most versatile creators working today. Slate is known for her starring role in A24’s Obvious Child, and for co-creating, co-writing and voicing the beloved Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. In 2022, Slate was nominated for a Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award, and Oscar for the feature film of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. She is also known for her 2019 comedy special Stage Fright, and her essay collection Little Weirds, which was an instant New York Times bestseller. She can be seen in her new comedy special, Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional.

Slate is starring in the new FX series Dying for Sex opposite Michelle Williams, and last fall released her second book, Lifeform. She is a graduate of Columbia University, and lives with her family in Massachusetts and Los Angeles.

Slate will appear in conversation with NHPR’s Hannah McCarthy, co-host of Civics 101.

Buy Individual Tickets

Dan Brown with The Secret of Secrets

Wednesday, Sep. 10 • 7pm • Historic Theater

One of the best-selling authors of all time, Brown will appear live with his brand-new novel, The Secret of Secrets — making Portsmouth the second stop on his exclusive world-wide book tour.

With over 200 million copies sold worldwide, Brown’s novels have been published in 57 languages, ignited global conversations, and inspired blockbuster films starring Tom Hanks. From The Da Vinci Code to Angels & Demons, his works have defined the modern thriller.

This will be a red-carpet evening of literary excitement — a hometown celebration for one of the world’s most widely read authors and a once-in-a-generation moment for the Seacoast. Join us as we welcome Dan Brown back to the very stage where his journey began — for an unforgettable night of storytelling, intrigue, and celebration.

Brown will be in conversation with NHPR’s Rick Ganley, host of Morning Edition.

Buy Individual Tickets

VIP Pass Includes:

• Priority Orchestra seating available to both keynote WNES events (Dan Brown and Jenny Slate)

• VIP Passholder-only party

• Signed copy of Dan Brown's The Secret of Secrets ($38, hardcover)

• Signed copy of Jenny Slate's Lifeform ($29, hardcover)

• Exclusive access to a Seacoast LitFest Talks panel in The Lounge

• Selection of books from participating authors

• Priority book club access

Buy VIP Passes

Seacoast LitFest Schedule

JENNY SLATE and Lifeform • Sunday, Sep. 7 • 4pm • Historic Theater

CITY WIDE BOOK CLUBS • Monday, Sep. 8

SEACOAST LITFEST TALKS PANEL • Tuesday, Sep. 9 • 7pm • The Lounge

DAN BROWN and The Secret of Secrets • Wednesday, Sep. 10 • 7pm • Historic Theater

