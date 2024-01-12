NHPR Special Coverage: 2024 Iowa Caucuses

On Monday, Jan. 15, the Iowa Democratic and Republican parties will hold the first presidential nominating contest of 2024. The Iowa caucuses take place at community centers, libraries, schools, churches and the like in communities across the state. NPR and NHPR will have live special coverage hosted by Ayesha Rascoe and Scott Detrow beginning at 8 p.m. EST.

Also joining the Iowa Caucus special coverage is NPR Senior Political Editor and Correspondent Domenico Montanaro, NPR National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson, as well as Iowa Public Radio reporters Sheila Brummer and Zachary Oren Smith. and Minnesota Public Radio's Clay Masters.