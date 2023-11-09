© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

From NHPR and the Howe Library: 'Check This Out' is a special seasonal series airing Sundays at 3 p.m.

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Emily Quirk
Published November 9, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST
Rachel Barenbaum
Host of Check It Out, Rachel Barenbaum

From New Hampshire Public Radio and the Howe Library in Hanover, New Hampshire, Check This Out is a new literary 7-part series where host Rachel Barenbaum dives deeply into the works of emerging and diverse authors.

This seasonal series will air Sundays at 3 p.m. from Nov. 12 through Dec. 24 on NHPR and NHPR.org.

Check this Out features lively conversations with up and coming authors, and serves as a platform for diverse voices and stories to be heard. Literature is a powerful medium through which to ignite conversations about current events and individual experiences, and NHPR & The Howe Library are proud to be able to bring these conversations into your homes and headphones.

Week One (Nov. 12) : Tania James discussing Loot

Week Two (Nov. 19) - Angie Kim discussing Happiness Falls

Week Three (Nov. 26) - John Arias discussing Where There Was Fire

Week Four (Dec. 3) - Ayana Mathis discussing The Unsettled

Week Five (Dec. 10) - Emma Torres discussing Ink, Blood, Sister, Scribe

Week Six (Dec. 17) - Vauhini Vara discussing This is Salvaged

Week Seven (Dec. 24) - Regional Librarians making their winter vacation book-picks
Inside NHPR Podcasts
Emily Quirk
Before becoming Program Director, Quirk served as NHPR's production manager. During that time she's voiced and crafted the 'sound of the station,' coordinated countless on-air fundraisers, produced segments for Give Back NH, Something Wild, New Hampshire Calling, and developed NHPR's own NHPR Music vertical with features such as Live from Studio D, and long-loved favorites like Holidays By Request.
Emily Quirk

