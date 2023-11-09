From NHPR and the Howe Library: 'Check This Out' is a special seasonal series airing Sundays at 3 p.m.

From New Hampshire Public Radio and the Howe Library in Hanover, New Hampshire, Check This Out is a new literary 7-part series where host Rachel Barenbaum dives deeply into the works of emerging and diverse authors.

This seasonal series will air Sundays at 3 p.m. from Nov. 12 through Dec. 24 on NHPR and NHPR.org.

Check this Out features lively conversations with up and coming authors, and serves as a platform for diverse voices and stories to be heard. Literature is a powerful medium through which to ignite conversations about current events and individual experiences, and NHPR & The Howe Library are proud to be able to bring these conversations into your homes and headphones.

Week One (Nov. 12) : Tania James discussing Loot

Week Two (Nov. 19) - Angie Kim discussing Happiness Falls

Week Three (Nov. 26) - John Arias discussing Where There Was Fire

Week Four (Dec. 3) - Ayana Mathis discussing The Unsettled

Week Five (Dec. 10) - Emma Torres discussing Ink, Blood, Sister, Scribe

Week Six (Dec. 17) - Vauhini Vara discussing This is Salvaged

Week Seven (Dec. 24) - Regional Librarians making their winter vacation book-picks