Join NHPR in celebrating 50 years of hip-hop on Friday, August 11 with special hour-long broadcast

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published August 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT
NHPR Music

Join NHPR and NPR on Friday, August 11 at 9 P.M. as All Things Considered host Juana Summers brings us Hip Hop 50, a special hour-long broadcast celebrating five decades of moments that defined the genre.

Fifty years ago this month, some teenagers threw a back-to-school party in the Bronx. Today that party is considered by many "the birth of hip-hop." Since then, hip-hop has evolved and it has exploded. It is impossible now to imagine the world today without this music and its culture.

Before tuning in on Friday, you can listen here to Summers and co-host Scott Detrow discuss the impending anniversary and impact that hip-hop has made on modern culture.

Cyprus Hill: Tiny Desk Concert
NPR Tiny Desk
Hip-Hop 50: Rap At The Tiny Desk - Check out Cypress Hill, Juvenile, and many others at The Tiny Desk on NPR.

