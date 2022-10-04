This National Hispanic Heritage Month: ¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? A Lot!

NHPR celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month by reminding Granite Staters of our growing service to New Hampshire’s Latino audience and Spanish speakers in our on-going commitment to provide news to more people.

NHPR’s Spanish Language/Latino Audience Initiative started in 2020 in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative as an effort to get vital COVID-19‐related information and news out to underserved communities. At the time, very little health information was available to the Spanish speaking population in New Hampshire and it was critical to serve this community with information related to the pandemic.

A founding product of NHPR’s service to this effort was ¿ Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire ? – the first regular Spanish newscast in New Hampshire. It is delivered three times per week through Whatsapp, a popular social media platform for the Latino community. Since the program's beginning, NHPR has expanded Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? to include voter information, political and policy coverage and other topics relevant to this community. Spanish language reporting can also be found on our website .

¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? is reported and presented by Daniela Allee , Gabriela Lozada , and Maria Aguirre (who produces the show and also contributes original reporting in Spanish). Audience members can access the 5-minute news capsule by noon each day, via WhatsApp and on the website.

NHPR expanded this service in 2021, adding a full time bilingual reporter, Gabriela Lozada, through a partnership with Report for America. She covers issues important to the growing Latino community, like the proposal of an asphalt plant in Nashua , a joyful story of a family celebrating their grandmother's 102nd birthday , and the need for a more accessible licensing process for barbers.

Lozada also leads the recurring video series, Visibles , which is now in its fifth season. Every other week, Gaby shares a story focused on a moment in time that’s defined the life of a Granite Stater in our Latino communities.

NHPR’s team has also crafted a playlist on Spotify as a way to celebrate this month - a selection of music selected by the Que Hay team and listeners.