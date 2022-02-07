Document: Death Resulting - Behind The Scenes With Jason Moon

Join NHPR's Jason Moon for a conversation about the reporting and production of Death Resulting, the latest season from NHPR's Document podcast.

This free virtual event will be held at 7 pm eastern time on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Document: Death Resulting was released as a four-part podcast in December 2021. It follows the case of Josh, a young man facing a 20-year mandatory minimum sentence in federal prison for his friend’s death. Moon examines forces that shape such cases, including a cycle of generational trauma and addiction, as well as the racist origins and impacts of these prosecutions.

Jason will be in conversation with NHPR's All Things Considered host Peter Biello. They'll discuss the work and research that went on behind the scenes on the project, and explore why the Document team wanted to tell this story. They'll also take questions from the audience.

Join us! Tickets are complimentary, but you'll need a reservation. You can register here.

Speakers

Jason Moon, senior producer/reporter, host of Document: Death Resulting

Jason Moon is a senior reporter and producer on NHPR's Document team. He has created longform narrative podcast series on topics ranging from unsolved murders, to presidential elections, to secret lists of police officers. Most recently, he reported and hosted Death Resulting, a podcast about overdose deaths that are prosecuted as homicides. Jason's work includes Bear Brook, which has been downloaded more than 17 million times. The New Yorker called Bear Brook one of the best podcasts of the year and also called Jason "a young beat reporter." In 2021, Jason and his colleague Lauren Chooljian were honored with a Third Coast/Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Competition award. Before joining NHPR in 2015, Jason interned with a variety of public radio organizations including StoryCorps, Transom.org, and WBHM in Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Bennington College.

Peter Biello, host of NHPR's All Things Considered

Peter Biello is the host of All Things Considered and Writers on a New England Stage at New Hampshire Public Radio. He has served as a producer/announcer/host of Weekend Edition Saturday at Vermont Public Radio and as a reporter/host of Morning Edition at WHQR in Wilmington, North Carolina. Peter has won several AP awards for his journalism, which has appeared on NPR’s All Things Considered and This American Life. He’s also a fiction writer whose work appears or is forthcoming in Gargoyle, Lowestoft Chronicle, and other publications. He’s also the founder of Burlington Writers Workshop, a nonprofit writing workshop based in Burlington, Vermont. Peter lives in Concord, New Hampshire.

About Document

Document is a narrative-driven reporting project committed to long-form, enterprise and investigative journalism. Document projects will be primarily reported by the Document team in NHPR’s newsroom, helmed by Jason Moon , host of the hit NHPR podcast Bear Brook , and Lauren Chooljian , co-host of NHPR’s award-winning Stranglehold podcast.

Document underscores NHPR’s commitment to delving deeper in our journalism and uncovering stories that matter.