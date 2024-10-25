© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Special Broadcast: Emelia’s Thing from NHPR’s Document Team

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published October 25, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
"Emelia's Thing", a special project from NHPR's Document team
"Emelia's Thing", a special project from NHPR's Document team

Tune in Wednesday, Oct 30 at 10 a.m. and again at 9 p.m. for a special one-hour broadcast of “Emelia’s Thing” from NHPR's Document team.

With the next presidential election just days away, NHPR’s award-winning Document team is back with a new, special story.

A young police officer unexpectedly finds herself back in New Hampshire, and she’s not the same person she was when she left. Something happened to her – to all of us. But for Officer Emelia Cambell, this thing still lives in her brain and her body.

NHPR’s Lauren Chooljian brings you Emelia’s story of survival in the wake of January 6th.

Listen to “Emelia’s Thing” beginning Wednesday, Oct 30 wherever you get your podcasts.
