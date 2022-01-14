Writers on a New England Stage: Authors Erik Larson and Amor Towles Kick off the 2022 Season

NHPR’s Peter Biello will take to the stage with authors Erik Larson and Amor Towles in the 2022 series of Writers on a New England Stage.

The in-person series, a partnership of The Music Hall in Portsmouth and New Hampshire Public Radio, kicks off with Larson’s event at 7pm on Weds., Feb. 16. 2022, at The Music Hall’s Historic Theater. Tickets are on sale now.

Nina Subin /

Larson’s gift for transporting readers behind the scenes of history is on exhilarating display in his latest bestseller, The Splendid and the Vile , and he will be here to talk about his work just as the book debuts in its paperback edition.

Larson’s book follows Prime Minister Winston Churchill as he teaches the British people “the art of being fearless” during Hitler’s relentless march. As event organizers note, the author frames his account as both political brinkmanship and intimate domestic drama, drawing on rich archives and little-known intelligence reports. Larson moves readers through London’s darkest year and brings to life the day-to-day experiences of Churchill, his family, and the advisers in the Prime Minister’s “Secret Circle.”

(Scroll down for additional COVID-19 protocols for this show.)

Author Amor Towles will join the Writers on a New England State series next, at 7pm on Tues., May 10, 2022, to discuss his gem of a novel, The Lincoln Highway , which follows the unpredictable journey of three friends fresh from a juvenile work farm in 1950’s America.

Both events will include a literary conversation with Biello, host of New Hampshire Public Radio’s broadcast of the afternoon news magazine All Things Considered.

“Larson and Towles will both immerse us in the worlds of the 1940s and 50s in these works and demonstrate how perseverance can deliver us out of difficult times,” Biello says. “The audiences of these events are in for a treat as we uncover the deeper meanings and research that went into these texts. As always, I’m looking forward to hearing from our audience as I am about the events themselves.”

Tickets for the Larson event are $13.75 each and tickets are bundled with a $20 book voucher redeemable at the event for signed copies. (So: tickets/voucher for two will total $47.50.) Call the box office for options based on your group size and book needs: (603) 436-2400.

Tickets for the Towles event are $15.

Please note:

The Larson show has additional COVID-19 protocols, including:

Masks are required. Patrons, staff, and volunteers will need to show proof of full vaccination – 14 days past the final vaccination shot. (Proof of vaccination can be a physical vaccine card or a photo/scan of the card via an app such as your card or via an app such as Bindle .) COVID-19 test reports are not accepted for entry.