Deb Turner has joined NHPR as Vice President of Development. Deb is a 35+ year fundraising professional who has spent her career achieving successful outcomes through strategic management of fundraising programs.

Deb started her fundraising career at the University of Maine, her alma mater and then moved into the public media world – a life-long passion and a cause she believes changes our communities for the good. For the last 10 years, she has been working to develop and enhance over 180 public media station major donors programs which not only increased revenue, but also transformed the way stations relate to their communities.

Deb cares deeply about the success of the non-profit sector. It is a force for good in our complex world. She also knows that without money there is no mission and chooses to focus her work on raising funds for the causes she cares about – public media in particular.