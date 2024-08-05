Warning of nationwide blood shortage, Red Cross urges more Granite Staters to donate

The Red Cross is urging more Granite Staters to give blood, as it warns the country is facing a nationwide shortage.

The organization says excessive heat disrupted blood drives in nearly every state last month. On top of normal seasonal factors like summer travel, that’s resulted in the supply of donated blood dropping 25% since July 1 – what the organization is calling an “emergency blood shortage.”

“The Red Cross is doing everything that it can to make sure that hospitals have the blood that they need,” said Dan Dowling, who oversees communications for the Red Cross of Northern New England. “The fact is that the blood is going out to hospitals quicker than it's coming in through blood donations.”

Dowling said he’s not aware of any medical procedures being delayed because of the shortage so far, but warned that could happen if donations don’t pick up.

He said all blood types are needed right now, but especially Type O – which is compatible with multiple other blood types.

Dowling said blood drives in New Hampshire have more than 1,500 available appointments through the end of August. The Red Cross is giving everyone who donates blood this month a $20 Amazon gift card. Appointments can be scheduled at redcrossblood.org.

“The blood supply fluctuates on a day to day basis, but it is certainly lower than we need it right now,” he said. “And we're really asking blood donors and folks from New Hampshire to come in and make appointments to donate.”