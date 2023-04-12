© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Health

NH Senate to vote on bills codifying abortion rights, removing provider penalties

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Paul Cuno-Booth
Published April 12, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT
Abortion rights rally sign in Manchester, N.H. NHPR photo.
Gaby Lozada
/
NHPR
One sign seen during a June 2022 rally for abortion rights in Manchester, following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

The New Hampshire Senate is expected to vote on two major abortion bills Thursday.

The bills, largely backed by Democrats, passed the House last month with some bipartisan support. One would explicitly protect abortion rights under state law, though it would not change any existing restrictions.

The other would remove civil and criminal penalties for medical providers from the state’s 24-week abortion ban. That bill’s lead sponsor is Republican Rep. Dan Wolf, and Gov. Chris Sununu has also expressed support for removing those penalties.

But the bills may face tough odds in the Republican-controlled Senate. The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday recommended killing both measures in a party-line vote, and the full Senate has already voted down a version of the bill codifying abortion rights.

New Hampshire Democrats have called for stronger state-level protections for abortion in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade last year. Republicans in the state Senate have argued that’s unnecessary because the state already permits abortion up to 24 weeks.

New Hampshire lawmakers have put forward various proposals to either expand or restrict abortion rights this year, but most have not made it out of the House.

Last month, House lawmakers rejected, by wide margins, bills that would have banned most abortions after about six weeks and created new requirements around what providers must discuss with patients seeking abortions.

An attempt to repeal the 24-week ban outright, as well as a proposed constitutional amendment protecting reproductive rights, also failed to advance.

