Outside/In: The sunscreen episode

As consumers, we’re looking for a lot in our sunscreen. Not only do we want it to protect us from sunburns and skin cancer, we also want it to be invisible, lightweight, waterproof, nontoxic, shelf-stable, and cheap.

Can we have it all in one product? Sometimes, the answer might be no.

It’s high time for the Outside/In team to take a closer look at this surprisingly high-tech lotion that we apply every day (in theory). We review the definition of SPF, the choice between mineral and chemical filters, and if sunscreen is safe for our bodies and the environment.

Featuring Anna Wang, David Whiteman, Ade Adamson, and Alexa Friedman.

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

An article in Mother Jones featuring Ade Adamson, headlined: “There’s No Proof Sunscreen Prevents Cancer in Black People. Why Do Doctors Keep Pushing It?”

Research on the protective role of melanin in black skin against UV DNA damage

Public health advice on sunscreen application for Australia and New Zealand, co-authored by David Whiteman

The 2025 CHOICE report in Australia , and reports from Consumer Reports and the Environmental Working Group

A review of the environmental impacts of sunscreen, including mineral products.