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Outside/In

Outside/In: The sunscreen episode

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Justine Paradis,
Outside/In
Published July 18, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
Waikiki Beach, 1989.
Alan Light
/
flickr/CC BY 2.0
Waikiki Beach, 1989.

As consumers, we’re looking for a lot in our sunscreen. Not only do we want it to protect us from sunburns and skin cancer, we also want it to be invisible, lightweight, waterproof, nontoxic, shelf-stable, and cheap.

Can we have it all in one product? Sometimes, the answer might be no.

It’s high time for the Outside/In team to take a closer look at this surprisingly high-tech lotion that we apply every day (in theory). We review the definition of SPF, the choice between mineral and chemical filters, and if sunscreen is safe for our bodies and the environment.

Featuring Anna Wang, David Whiteman, Ade Adamson, and Alexa Friedman.

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

An article in Mother Jones featuring Ade Adamson, headlined: “There’s No Proof Sunscreen Prevents Cancer in Black People. Why Do Doctors Keep Pushing It?”

Research on the protective role of melanin in black skin against UV DNA damage

Public health advice on sunscreen application for Australia and New Zealand, co-authored by David Whiteman

The 2025 CHOICE report in Australia, and reports from Consumer Reports and the Environmental Working Group

A review of the environmental impacts of sunscreen, including mineral products.

Produced by Justine Paradis. For full transcript and credits, visit outsideinradio.org.
Tags
Environment sunscreen
Justine Paradis
Justine Paradis is an award-winning audio producer and environment reporter.
See stories by Justine Paradis
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In
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