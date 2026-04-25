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Outside/In

Outside/In: Like a Dirty Rotten Whale

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Marina Henke,
Outside/In
Published April 25, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
Wally the dog has rolled in something gross. Wally the dog feels no shame.
Nate Hegyi
/
NHPR
Wally the dog has rolled in something gross. Wally the dog feels no shame.

We’re cleaning out the proverbial fridge, but instead of old food, it’s fantastic and forgotten questions from the Outside/Inbox.

Conversation topics include Taylor’s humiliatingly old headlamp, the olfactory experience of a dead whale and, of course, the answers to the following queries:

  • Why do dogs like to roll in dead stuff? 
  • Do humans have a mating season? 
  • When did headlamps start to have red light?
  • I live next to a highway. What can I do about the noise pollution?

Featuring Christopher Schell, Eric Nystrom, and Erica Walker.

Thanks to our listeners who called in: Dusty, Kyle, Claire, Amanda, Gretchen, Zach, and Sabrina.

We’re looking for new submissions to the Outside/Inbox! Send us those questions by recording yourself on a voice memo, and emailing that to us at outsidein@nhpr.org. Or you can call our hotline: 1-844-GO-OTTER.
Environment
Marina Henke
Marina Henke is a producer and reporter for NHPR’s Podcast Team, including Outside/In and Civics 101. Before NHPR she helped produce Classy from Pineapple Street Studios and contributed to publications including The New Territory with work exploring the Midwest.
See stories by Marina Henke
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In

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