Outside/In: Like a Dirty Rotten Whale
We’re cleaning out the proverbial fridge, but instead of old food, it’s fantastic and forgotten questions from the Outside/Inbox.
Conversation topics include Taylor’s humiliatingly old headlamp, the olfactory experience of a dead whale and, of course, the answers to the following queries:
- Why do dogs like to roll in dead stuff?
- Do humans have a mating season?
- When did headlamps start to have red light?
- I live next to a highway. What can I do about the noise pollution?
Featuring Christopher Schell, Eric Nystrom, and Erica Walker.
Thanks to our listeners who called in: Dusty, Kyle, Claire, Amanda, Gretchen, Zach, and Sabrina.
We’re looking for new submissions to the Outside/Inbox! Send us those questions by recording yourself on a voice memo, and emailing that to us at outsidein@nhpr.org. Or you can call our hotline: 1-844-GO-OTTER.