© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
***We've shortened our fall drive, but your support is still crucial in helping strengthen communities through local journalism.***
Outside/Inbox
Every other Friday, the Outside/In team answers a listener question about the natural world. Got a question of your own? The Outside/In team is here to answer your questions. Call 844-GO-OTTER to leave us a message.

Outside/Inbox: Do birds care what color my birdhouses are?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Outside/In,
Catherine Hurley
Published September 28, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
A birdhouse, aka nest-box.
Susanne Nilsson (CC BY 2.0)
A birdhouse, aka nest-box.

Every other Friday, the Outside/In team answers one listener question about the natural world.

This week, Brittany asked: "Do birds prefer birdhouses that are natural wood or painted? All four of my birdhouses are painted, and they never seem to have a problem with attracting birds or being filled year after year."

Outside/In’s Catherine Hurley looked into it with host Nate Hegyi.

Transcript

This has been edited for length and clarity.

Catherine Hurley: Any guesses, Nate?

Nate Hegyi: I would imagine they don’t care what it looks like. They’re just like, “Hey there’s a shady hole I could go hang out in. I will go there.” Whether it’s yellow or fluorescent pink, or just regular old brown. That’s what I think.

Catherine: I think you’re on the right track. There actually hasn’t been conclusive research about whether birds have a preference for things like paint or color, or whether residual fumes are harmful to birds.

There are a handful of studies looking at really specific circumstances — like whether hummingbirds have a color preference for artificial feeders, whether you see one that’s red or one that’s blue. But it’s hard to draw wide conclusions, and so guidance I’ve heard for best practices is to leave birdhouses unpainted.

Nate: So boring birdhouses — they’re the best birdhouses.

Catherine: Well, I did also learn that ornithologists don’t necessarily use the word “bird house” at all in their research. They refer to them as nest boxes — because birds really only use them for nesting, not a year-round home.

Nate: Ok, so I shouldn’t be calling it a birdhouse. I should be calling it a nest box. I have a really nice nest box outside my garage.

Catherine: There is one thing I learned birds do care about.

Nate, imagine you’re trying to buy a house. House #1 is designed perfectly, it passes the inspection, but it’s painted a really hideous lime green color. House #2 is the exact color you’re looking for, but it’s completely falling apart. Which house do you buy?

Nate: Definitely lime green color! Easy to repaint — not so easy to rebuild an entire house.

Catherine: That’s a good answer, and it’s safe to say that birds are thinking something similar.

I talked to Robyn Bailey. She works at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology managing the NestWatch Project, which is a nationwide program that tracks trends in the reproductive biology of birds.

Robyn Bailey: Birds do ultimately choose nest boxes that are safer and higher quality and longer lasting.

Nate: So it doesn’t matter the color, just so long as it’s a good, quote, “nest box.”

Catherine: And like I said earlier, birds’ preferences aren’t super clear, per se. But there are a few things you can do to make sure your nest boxes are as safe as possible.

Robyn told me the worst thing for birds is shoddy construction.

Robyn Bailey: Anything that is stapled together or just simply glued together is not going to hold up and may not survive a nesting season.

Catherine: NestWatch recommends using untreated, unpainted wood held together by screws to build your nest box. Cedar, spruce, and white and yellow pine are all good options to prevent rotting.

Your box should be large enough for birds to build a nest and raise a clutch of eggs into young birds.

Nate: Okay, but what about the actual door to a nest box, the hole? Don’t birds need to be able to go in and out?

Catherine: That’s a must. Robyn says you definitely don’t want an entrance that’s too large.

Robyn Bailey: What this is doing is allowing predators to enter the box, or to perch in the entrance hall and reach through the entrance hole to grab the eggs or young.

Nate: Okay, so not big enough for, I dunno, a fox to climb up and stick his head in there — but still big enough for the bird to get in.

Catherine: Exactly, and it’s good to clean out the box at least once a year. If you want to build your own nest box this summer, you can check out NestWatch’s website for floor plans and construction guides.

Nate: We should send those out to the shop classes throughout the country, because I feel like that’s where half of the birdhouses are built.

Catherine: Make sure those middle schoolers are building really safe nest boxes!

If you’d like to submit a question to the Outside/In team, you can record it as a voice memo on your smartphone and send it to outsidein@nhpr.org. You can also leave a message on our hotline, 1-844-GO-OTTER.

Outside/In is a podcast! Subscribe wherever you get yours.
Tags
Environment Outside/Inbox
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In
Catherine Hurley
Catherine is a summer intern at NHPR. She previously interned at GBH News, FRONTLINE, and Connecticut Public Radio. Catherine graduated from UMass Amherst with degrees in journalism and history, where she was an editor of the Massachusetts Daily Collegian.
See stories by Catherine Hurley
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.