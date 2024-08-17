© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Outside/In

Outside/In: This is your brain on GPS

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Outside/In,
Nate Hegyi
Published August 17, 2024 at 8:00 AM EDT
Joe Futrelle (CC BY 2.0)

We’re outsourcing one of the most important human skills to satellites and smartphones. What would happen if GPS disappeared?

GPS is essential these days. We use it for everything — from hunters figuring out where the heck they are in the backcountry, to a delivery truck finding a grocery store, to keeping clocks in sync.

But our reliance on GPS may also be changing our brains. Old school navigation strengthens the hippocampus, and multiple studies suggest that our new reliance on satellite navigation may put us at higher risk for diseases like dementia.

In this episode, we map out how GPS took over our world — from Sputnik’s doppler effect, to the airplane crash that led to its widespread adoption — and share everyday stories of getting lost and found again.

ADDITIONAL READING

In 2023, Google Maps rerouted dozens of drivers in Los Angeles down a dirt road to the middle of nowhere to avoid a dust storm.

Maura O’Connor traveled from rural Alaska to the Australian bush to better understand how people navigate without GPS — and sometimes even maps.

Here’s the peer-reviewed study, published in the journal Nature, that found that young people who relied on GPS for daily driving had poorer spatial memories.

Another study, from Japan, found that people who use smartphone apps like Google Maps to get around had a tougher time retracing their steps or remembering how they got to a place compared to people who use paper maps or landmarks.
Before joining New Hampshire Public Radio in February 2022, Nate covered public lands, federal agencies and tribal affairs as a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, a consortium of NPR member stations in the region. Nate's work has aired on NPR, BBC, CBC and other outlets.
