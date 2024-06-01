Outside/In: Dead bird rabbit hole

Every December, during the Christmas Bird Count, tens of thousands of volunteers look to the skies for an international census of wild birds.

But during migration season, a much smaller squad of New York City volunteers take on a more sobering experience: counting dead birds that have collided with glass buildings and fallen back to Earth.

In this episode, we find out what kind of people volunteer for this grisly job, visit the New York City rehab center that takes in injured pigeons, and find out how to stop glass from killing an estimated one billion birds nationwide every year.

Melissa Breyer A screenshot from Melissa Breyer's Instagram account, Sad Birding

LINKS

Want to see the migration forecast? Check out Birdcast.

Want to be a citizen scientist and report dead birds? Check out dBird.

Want to see volunteer Melissa Breyer’s photos of dead birds? Check out Sad Birding.

More about Project Safe Flight.