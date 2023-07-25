© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
7 PM DEADLINE: $2,000 IN GAS OR EV CHARGING CARDS!
Environment

New Hampshire farmers can apply for USDA natural disaster aid for May freeze

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Kate Dario
Published July 25, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT
Frost damage to fruit remaining on some local apple trees in June 2023.
Courtesy
/
Jeremy Delisle, UNH Extension
Frost damage to fruit remaining on some local apple trees in June 2023.

Many local farmers have worried about keeping their businesses afloat since a major freeze event in May triggered devastating crop loss across the northeast.. Now, New Hampshire growers can apply for federal support following a U.S. Department of Agriculture natural disaster designation.

The USDA Farm Service Agency is offering emergency loans of up to $500,000 — with a 3.75% interest rate — for impacted farmers to help with recovery efforts, like replacing damaged equipment or refinancing debts.

The federal government designated Belknap, Cheshire, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford and Sullivan counties as primary natural disaster areas. Carroll and Coos counties also qualify, along with neighboring counties in Massachusetts, Vermont and Maine.

The deadline to apply is March 25, 2024.

New Hampshire Agricultural Commissioner Shawn Jasper was part of a group of officials across the region who requested additional federal help for producers affected by the spring freeze. In addition to a disaster designation, they asked for increased direct aid, potentially when Congress passes this year’s Farm Bill.

The May freeze hurt fruits like blueberries, strawberries and, in particular, apples. Many orchards across the state reported losing between 50% and 100% of their crops, according to the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension. That incident was just one in a string of  extreme weather events that have hurt Granite State growers this year.

For more information, visit farmers.gov.

Tags
Environment AgricultureDepartment of AgricultureFederal Disaster Declaration
Kate Dario
See stories by Kate Dario

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.