New Hampshire farmers can apply for USDA natural disaster aid for May freeze

Many local farmers have worried about keeping their businesses afloat since a major freeze event in May triggered devastating crop loss across the northeast.. Now, New Hampshire growers can apply for federal support following a U.S. Department of Agriculture natural disaster designation.

The USDA Farm Service Agency is offering emergency loans of up to $500,000 — with a 3.75% interest rate — for impacted farmers to help with recovery efforts, like replacing damaged equipment or refinancing debts.

The federal government designated Belknap, Cheshire, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford and Sullivan counties as primary natural disaster areas. Carroll and Coos counties also qualify, along with neighboring counties in Massachusetts, Vermont and Maine.

The deadline to apply is March 25, 2024.

New Hampshire Agricultural Commissioner Shawn Jasper was part of a group of officials across the region who requested additional federal help for producers affected by the spring freeze. In addition to a disaster designation, they asked for increased direct aid, potentially when Congress passes this year’s Farm Bill.

The May freeze hurt fruits like blueberries, strawberries and, in particular, apples. Many orchards across the state reported losing between 50% and 100% of their crops, according to the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension. That incident was just one in a string of extreme weather events that have hurt Granite State growers this year.

For more information, visit farmers.gov.