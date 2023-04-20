The Race to Net Zero: Building a car-free future

Felix Poon / NHPR

Right now, we’re investing billions of dollars into charging infrastructure in order to speed up the transition to electric cars and decarbonize transportation.

But there are all sorts of problems that EVs won’t solve: bumper-to-bumper traffic, extractive metal mining, and car collisions that kill tens of thousands of drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians in the U.S. every year.

That’s why transit activists say we need to rethink the way we get around. Because learning to drive less isn’t just about safer streets and better quality of life — it’s also key to winning the race to net zero.

Featuring: Effie Kong, Jascha Franklin-Hodges, LaShea Johnson, Alex Hudson, Edwin Lindo, Thea Riofrancos.

Vision Zero and Complete Streets

Somerville was the first city in Massachusetts to pass a Complete Streets ordinance in 2014. Like Boston, Seattle and many cities across the world, it's part of the Vision Zero Network — a campaign to reduce and eliminate transportation injuries and fatalities.

Former New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan is responsible for many of the changes to New York’s streets, and documents the political fights to achieve them in her book Street Fight.

Before and after photos from the NYC Department of Transportation

1 of 4 — 9138010840_e17ca0ae24_b.jpg Broadway in Times Square closed to car traffic in 2009. Not only did pedestrian injuries drop, but traffic moved 7% faster according to GPS data from yellow cabs, because the intersection was simplified from 3 flows of traffic to 2, leading to faster wait times for a green light. NYCDOT 2 of 4 — 9146350792_e4ea3a7ed7_b.jpg Union Square – Curb extensions give more space to pedestrians, decrease the distance they have to cross a street, and force drivers to slow down when taking turns at an intersection. NYCDOT 3 of 4 — 9146353318_ddcaf0811b_b.jpg Crotona Ave – Pedestrian refuge islands allow pedestrians to cross one direction of traffic at a time. NYCDOT 4 of 4 — 9146218830_830cfc3805_b.jpg 8th Ave – Research shows separate and protected bike lanes decrease fatalities and injuries not just for cyclists, but for all road users. That’s because protected bike lanes also slow cars down. NYCDOT

Boston and Seattle in photos

1 of 6 — Somerville safe streets now poster 3-2.jpg At the intersection where Effie Kong was hit by a car, a poster reads “Somerville lost another member of our community to traffic violence. Join your neighbors to demand the Mayor & City Council pass a Safe Streets ordinance NOW!” Felix Poon 2 of 6 — Boston biking in bus lane.jpg Cyclists in Boston on World Car Free Day 2022 Felix Poon 3 of 6 — Boston new bike lane.jpg The City of Boston is installing more bike lanes in the city, including this one on the Mass Ave Bridge that connects Boston to neighboring Cambridge. Felix Poon 4 of 6 — IMG_4385 (1).jpg “20 is Plenty” is a global campaign for 20mph speed limits on residential streets. The Seattle City Council approved 20mph speed limits on residential streets back in 2016. Felix Poon 5 of 6 — future of light rail in Seattle.jpg The expansion of light rail in and around Seattle is the largest of its kind in the country, and will extend the light rail network to 116 miles by mid-century, nearly double the miles covered by Boston’s “T” subway system. Felix Poon 6 of 6 — Seattle bike in light rail train.JPG Bike racks in Seattle’s light rail trains allow commuters to more easily combine modes of transportation to get where they’re going. Felix Poon

LINKS

Read more about Boston’s three-year plan to expand the city’s biking infrastructure, make crosswalks safer for pedestrians, and offer biking classes to women and gender-diverse adults.

The Seattle Department of Transportation is in the middle of getting feedback on the Seattle Transportation Plan on how to build a safer and more efficient transportation system.

Read about Cul De Sac Tempe, a new car-free community in Arizona, where residents are contractually forbidden from parking within a quarter-mile radius of the site. (Bloomberg)

According to studies in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Toronto, Canada, bike lanes have a neutral or even positive impact on local businesses, even if some parking spaces are taken away.

A paper in the journal Energy Research & Social Science describes the EV transition as “a wolf in sheep’s clothing” and argues that private vehicle electrification is neither effective, nor equitable.

Studies say pedestrians and bikers are more likely to be hit by EVs and cause more damage because they’re quieter and heavier than gas cars.

Archival audio in this episode come from the 1953 film The American Road, funded by Ford Motor Company, and Futurama at the 1939 NY World’s Fair, funded by General Motors.

Tom Fucoloro / Seattle Bike Blog Visualizing differences in land use depending on the mode of transportation.

