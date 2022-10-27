Why we get scared (and why we like it)

Jack Rodolico knows exactly what scares him. Sharks.

But here’s what he doesn’t get: if he’s so freaked out, why can’t he stop incessantly watching online videos of bloody shark attacks?

Why would he deliberately seek out the very thing that spooks him?

To figure it out, Jack enlists the help of other scaredy-cats: our listeners, who shared their fears about nature with us. Together, Jack and the gang consider the spectrum of fear, from phobia to terror, and what it might mean when we don’t look away.

Featuring Lauren Passell, Arash Javanbakht, Nile Carrethers, and Sushmitha Madaboosi.

Courtesy / Arash Javanabakht Sushmitha Madaboosi is afraid of spiders. But during a session of augmented reality exposure therapy, she was able to hold a huge but clearly fake "augmented reality" tarantula-like spider (pictured)... and even a real, living tarantula.

Links

The ubiquity of smartphones means plenty of hair-raising amateur videos of shark attacks to get you started on your doomscrolling (warning: a couple of these are bloody).

If this image of an octopus freaks you out, you might share Lauren’s “fear of holes,” or trypophobia.

Learn more about augmented reality technology and other projects at Arash Javanbakht’s clinic.

Lauren Passell’s Podcast the Newsletter .

Related: why people love horror movies .

Outside/In is a podcast! Subscribe on the platform of your choice.

