Environment
Outside/In

When plants are political: The olive and the pine

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Outside/In
Published September 23, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT
This episode originally aired in October 2020.

Planting a tree often becomes almost a metaphor for doing a good deed. But such an act is not always neutral.

In Israel and Palestine, plants are political. Particular trees can become windows into history, tools of erasure or symbols of resistance. Today on the show, we look at two of them: the olive and the pine.

Featuring Liat Berdugo, Irus Braverman, Jonathan Kuttab, Noga Kadman, Iyad Hadad, Raja Shehadeh, Rabbi Arik Ascherman, Miri Maoz-Ovadia, Nidal Waleed Rabie, and his granddaughter Samera.

Additional pictures and sources are available here.

