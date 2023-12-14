Dear ChatGPT: Are you a climate solution? Or climate problem?

Some people think artificial intelligence is the best thing since sliced bread. Others say it’s the beginning of a science-fiction apocalypse. At COP28 – the U.N. Climate Change Conference – tech companies are saying AI is key to unlocking a more efficient future.

But what if the truth is less sensational than all that?

In this episode of Outside/In, we examine how AI tools are helping and hurting efforts to curb climate change. From satellite-based flood maps to the growing energy cost of programs like ChatGPT, we’ll survey the use of artificial intelligence as a tool for climate action — and for climate distraction.

Featuring: David Rolnick and Karen Hao

Links

David Rolnick is one of the lead authors of this paper, called “Climate Change and AI: Recommendations for government action.”

Check out ChatNetZero, an AI climate chatbot that gives you references when it answers your questions.

A University of Washington researcher estimates the energy usage of ChatGPT (UW News)

After a Greenpeace report outlined how tech giants have worked with the fossil fuel industry, Google said it wouldno longer make AI tools to “facilitate upstream extraction” for oil and gas firms. (CNBC)

The Climate Summit Embraces A.I., With Reservations (New York Times)

COP28 president says there is ‘no science’ behind demands for phase-out of fossil fuels (The Guardian)

