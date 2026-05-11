You, Me, & Harry - Celebrating the Music of Harry Chapin - Parish Center for the Arts, Westford, MA

"You, Me, and Harry" Proves to be an Intimate Connection

"You, Me and Harry" offers a unique opportunity to celebrate the music of Harry Chapin, transcending the typical tribute show. By integrating lesser-known anecdotes and backstories with a captivating solo musical performance, this show delves into Harry Chapin's multifaceted career - not only as a singer-songwriter but also as a storyteller, filmmaker, and, most importantly, as a humanitarian. His music resonates deeply, embodying truth, emotion, and purpose.

Harry Chapin's concerts, especially his solo performances, emphasized connection over mere entertainment. His lyrics conveyed profound messages, and his stories mirrored life's complexities. "You, Me, and Harry" allows audiences to experience this intimate connection firsthand, with singer-songwriter Lou Antonucci presenting an evening filled with 'Harry's greatest stories', including "Taxi," "Cat's in the Cradle," "W.O.L.D.," "Circle," and many others.

This tour includes something truly special for Harry Chapin fans. Lou Antonucci has spent the last few months setting one of Harry's early poems (never produced as a song) to music - with the incredible support of the Harry Chapin Estate. "Singing My Songs Alone" (release date: April 8, 2026) is a song breathing life into Harry's timeless words with Lou's original melody.

Jason Chapin, son of Harry Chapin, shared his thoughts on the adaptation:

"My dad wrote from a very honest place, and Lou clearly approached this with that same respect. It's powerful to hear those words reach people in a new musical setting."

Chapin fans won't want to miss the opportunity to hear this new Chapin/Antonucci song.

And if you're a Chapin fan, you won't want to miss this show. If you're new to Harry's music, it's the perfect introduction!

Harry Chapin believed "to act is to make a difference." You, Me, and Harry is more than a tribute to Harry's music - it's part of a movement to continue his lifelong fight against hunger. Join us in supporting WhyHunger, the organization Harry co-founded in 1975 to empower communities and solve poverty at its roots.

Donations to WhyHunger will be accepted at this show!

For more info: www.youmeandharry.net

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3538435-0?pid=10413

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3538435-2?pid=10413

Date and Time: Friday, 05 June 2026 at 19:30 - 22:00

Venue details: Parish Center For the Arts, 10 Lincoln Street, Westford, Massachusetts, 01886, United States

Category: Live Music | Folk Music

Price:

General Admission: USD 20.00