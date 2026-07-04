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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Yoga in the Sunflowers

Yoga in the Sunflowers

DATES & HOURS | Sunday, July 26 @ 8:30am & Tuesday, July 28 @ 6:30pm
TICKETS | Pre-Ticketed Event $40 per person 7/26 $30.00 per person 7/28- tickets can be purchased at www.nhsunflower.com.

DESCRIPTION
Find your flow among the sunflowers at Coppal House Farm. Join instructors from Align Yoga in Lee for a 60-minute all-levels yoga session surrounded by acres of blooming sunflowers. This unique outdoor experience combines the benefits of yoga with the beauty and tranquility of the farm, creating the perfect opportunity to relax, recharge, and connect with nature.

Coppal House Farm
$30-$40
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Coppal House Farm
6036593572
info@coppalhousefarm.com
www.nhcornmaze.com
Coppal House Farm
118 North River Rd
Lee, New Hampshire 03861
6036593572
info@coppalhousefarm.com
www.nhcornmaze.com

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